mRunner keep track your path in real time with smart technology tracker that can self-identify whenever in rest to pause tracking.
For each path you recorded, you can preview your total distance, time, steps, calories or altitude with chart.
All of your traces will be changed to points, if you reach to some milestones, you will receive new medal.
Share your traces on social network like Facebook, G+, Twitter or Email and view your traces in our website without mobile requirement.
Invite and join challenges to receive workout rewards and share achievements with your friends.
Summary statistics help to know how long distance and how much steps you done in month or lifetime.
Celebrate progress and compare point with your friends.
Manage your day in week and month to improve your practice.
Stay motivated over the long path with fun challenges, also challenge your friends or be challenged too.
Keep your moving with music, connect with google play music.
Save the most battery for fitness tracker applications on market. Track all your workout without worrying about battery.
Track your running, jogging or cycling using GPS and maps with smart optimizing battery. Report summary everything from calories burned to total steps or average speed.
Besides the common features, mRunner also gives you convenience by minimalist design. In addition, almost tracking applications in market have problem with battery, but with mRunner you do not need to worry about that anymore by integrating smart optimizing battery.
Finally, If you want to find an application for your fitness activities like walking, running, jogging or cycling, mRunner is one of the best choices in app store.
I really like this app . It also makes the man very fit and good locations . Every person wants to make his body fit so this app has ability to do so.
Jane Doe
I've just taken up running and wanted to track my progress. This was the first app i found. It was just what i was looking for. Very pleased!
Faseeh Awan
A great tool and combines well with other fitness apps including other runtastic exercise apps. An invaluable tool to have in your fitness and wellness arsenal
Bernie Cairelli